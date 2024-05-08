MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.400-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MasterBrand Price Performance

NYSE MBC opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. MasterBrand has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 17.24%.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

