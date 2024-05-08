Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Reduced by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its holdings in Mastercard by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $452.06. 710,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $468.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $357.85 and a 12 month high of $490.00.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 872,088 shares of company stock worth $395,452,118. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.27.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

