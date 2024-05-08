McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. McKesson updated its FY25 guidance to $31.25-$32.05 EPS.
McKesson Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $541.69. 1,079,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,475. The company has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $531.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.81. McKesson has a 52-week low of $373.28 and a 52-week high of $566.01.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at McKesson
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
