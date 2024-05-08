Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 5,239,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 21,500,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Colliers Securities downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 4.2 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.45%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -63.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 448,118 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,806,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after buying an additional 1,060,830 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,395,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 329,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,655,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,852,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.