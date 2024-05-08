Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.9% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 22,991 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 95,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 197,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.78. 2,064,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,131,551. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.33. The company has a market cap of $328.74 billion, a PE ratio of 144.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

