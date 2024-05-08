Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Shares Gap Down to $177.04

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $177.04, but opened at $172.50. Meritage Homes shares last traded at $175.79, with a volume of 101,711 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.67.

The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.37.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total value of $54,176.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,998 shares of company stock valued at $635,171. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,205,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

