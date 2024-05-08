Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.44. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.