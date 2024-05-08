Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,136 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 189.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 991,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after acquiring an additional 648,790 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,387,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,944,000 after acquiring an additional 618,920 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,768,000 after acquiring an additional 618,120 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,014,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after purchasing an additional 617,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Argus lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,930 shares of company stock worth $496,328 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

