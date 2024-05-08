Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 342.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.95.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

