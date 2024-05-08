Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $1,444,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 200.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $34,973,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $232.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.41.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.32.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

