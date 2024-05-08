Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $395,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after buying an additional 1,223,694 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 14,134.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,641,000 after acquiring an additional 312,509 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,127,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,123,000 after acquiring an additional 297,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,203,000 after acquiring an additional 247,250 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

KEYS stock opened at $150.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.89. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

