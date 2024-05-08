Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 17,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 353.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,025,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,541,000 after purchasing an additional 799,303 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $75.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

