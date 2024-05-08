Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 4,879 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

