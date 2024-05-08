MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLOW) vs. Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Financial Contrast

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kopin and MicroCloud Hologram, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Kopin alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 0 2 0 3.00 MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kopin currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 260.84%. Given Kopin’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kopin is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -48.89% -55.35% -36.10% MicroCloud Hologram N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Kopin and MicroCloud Hologram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

31.0% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Kopin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kopin and MicroCloud Hologram’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $40.39 million 2.44 -$19.75 million ($0.18) -4.62 MicroCloud Hologram $203.55 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

MicroCloud Hologram has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin.

About Kopin

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products. The company's products are used for soldier thermal weapon rifle sights, avionic fixed and rotary wing pilot helmets, armored vehicle targeting systems, and training and simulation headsets; industrial and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

About MicroCloud Hologram

(Get Free Report)

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems. The company also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library, which captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.