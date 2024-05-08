Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,897. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.