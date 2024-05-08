Monero (XMR) Price Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, Monero has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.35 billion and $42.20 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $127.70 or 0.00206166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,960.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.90 or 0.00744132 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00132193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00044677 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00060486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00103352 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,433,849 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

