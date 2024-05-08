MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89, Briefing.com reports. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MoneyLion Price Performance

NYSE ML traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.39. 145,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,125. The stock has a market cap of $782.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.91. MoneyLion has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $87.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $680,460.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,024 shares in the company, valued at $58,006,268.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $680,460.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,024 shares in the company, valued at $58,006,268.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 25,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,217.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,729.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,111 shares of company stock worth $9,789,064. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

