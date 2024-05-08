Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $716.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $743.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,226,308.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,226,308.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,986,274 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 32,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $702.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $678.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $621.51. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

