Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,986,274. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $702.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $778.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $678.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.51.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

