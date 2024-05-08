Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MOS. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.57.

Shares of MOS opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

