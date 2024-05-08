M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,084 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,587 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $156.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.