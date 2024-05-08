M&T Bank Corp Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,219. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $301.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.72. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $319.78.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Williams-Sonoma

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.