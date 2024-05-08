Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 19.5%

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) shares were up 19.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.86. Approximately 4,521,220 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,745,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

