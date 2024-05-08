Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 19.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares were up 19.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.86. Approximately 4,521,220 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,745,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
