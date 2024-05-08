Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 19.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares were up 19.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.86. Approximately 4,521,220 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,745,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

