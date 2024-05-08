National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,065,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of KE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in KE by 11.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of KE by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of KE by 19.0% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of KE by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEKE. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC dropped their price target on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. KE had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. KE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

