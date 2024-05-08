National Bank of Canada FI Has $15.76 Million Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,278,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,796 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.37% of Crescent Point Energy worth $15,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.17. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $9.28.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.25 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPG

Crescent Point Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.