National Bank of Canada FI Has $16.58 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $156.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.02 and its 200-day moving average is $145.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

