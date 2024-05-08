National Bank of Canada FI Has $17.97 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,618 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SLB shares. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

