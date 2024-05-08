National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 139.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,954 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $16,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $117.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $124.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.90.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

