National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,365 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 117.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,185,000 after buying an additional 903,307 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 19,062.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 555,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,261,000 after acquiring an additional 552,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,877,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,875,434,000 after acquiring an additional 387,545 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Ecolab by 62.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 984,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,775,000 after purchasing an additional 377,010 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 50.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,433,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ecolab from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock opened at $233.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $233.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

