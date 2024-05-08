National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,738 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $14,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 65,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,409.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 219.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.1 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $169.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average is $67.46.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TotalEnergies

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

