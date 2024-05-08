National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

National Health Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 119.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.5%.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $64.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

