Navcoin (NAV) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $28,238.24 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0536 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00091120 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00033135 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00014249 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003370 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001574 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

