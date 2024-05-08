NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.52 billion and $400.27 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $7.03 or 0.00011238 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00055676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00019725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,189,770,948 coins and its circulating supply is 1,069,719,731 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,189,672,044 with 1,069,646,885 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.16103097 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 402 active market(s) with $480,846,734.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

