Needham & Company LLC Raises Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $25.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s previous close.

RVLV has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.74.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 452.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

