Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on STAA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

NASDAQ STAA traded down $5.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.02. 1,397,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,038. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at $414,027.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

