Nelnet (NNI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Nelnet to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $260.66 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 3.81%. On average, analysts expect Nelnet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nelnet stock opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 35.15 and a current ratio of 35.15. Nelnet has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.59.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

