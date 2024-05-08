Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

NEON stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.79. Neonode has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 227.53%.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

