Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 48.96%. The business had revenue of $53.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nerdy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRDY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,653,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,060. The firm has a market cap of $432.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.90. Nerdy has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nerdy in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 67,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $195,814.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,855,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,264,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 67,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $195,814.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,855,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,264,067.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 217,991 shares of company stock valued at $629,314 and sold 126,091 shares valued at $370,371. Insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

