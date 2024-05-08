Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Issues Earnings Results

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34), Briefing.com reports.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMRA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.31. 113,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,258. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08. Neumora Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.