Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nevro from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Nevro stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. 347,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 6.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. Nevro has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.32. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter worth about $1,446,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Nevro by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,760 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 59,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

