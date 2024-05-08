NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Stock Price Down 6.8%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.98 and last traded at C$11.19. 968,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,203,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXE. Cormark raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price target on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.34.

The company has a market cap of C$5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.06). Equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

