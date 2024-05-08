Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,419,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,573,485 shares.The stock last traded at $2.43 and had previously closed at $2.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Nextdoor Stock Up 8.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $972.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 67.69%. The company had revenue of $55.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nextdoor by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,918 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Nextdoor by 21.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,698,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,131 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,698,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,131 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,787,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,481 shares during the period. Finally, Flight Deck Capital LP lifted its stake in Nextdoor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 2,369,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 51,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

See Also

