Niza Global Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Niza Global token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Niza Global has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Niza Global has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Niza Global Profile

Niza Global’s launch date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,899,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,899,999,954 with 5,660,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00723099 USD and is up 8.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $7,646,540.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niza Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

