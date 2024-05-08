Northeast Bank (NBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Northeast Bank has a payout ratio of 0.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Northeast Bank Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

