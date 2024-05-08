Northern Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 588 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

NYSE:YUM traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.19. The stock had a trading volume of 634,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,667. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

