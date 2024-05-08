Northern Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 734 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,618 shares of company stock valued at $13,397,978 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,607. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.11. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $103.89. The firm has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 92.55%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

