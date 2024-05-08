Northern Financial Advisors Inc Buys 692 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises about 1.1% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AM Squared Ltd boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.47.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.44. 121,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

