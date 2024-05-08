Northern Financial Advisors Inc Buys 91 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP by 121.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SAP by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

SAP traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.16. The stock had a trading volume of 508,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,220. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.89. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $199.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.3852 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.