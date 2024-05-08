Northern Financial Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.55. The company had a trading volume of 636,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,575. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.16. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $79.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

