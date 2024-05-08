Northern Financial Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $574.08. 624,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,099. The firm has a market cap of $219.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $575.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,630,972 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

